Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Northern Tool · 52 mins ago
ProFusion Heat Ceiling-Mounted Garage Heater
$90 $160
pickup at Northern Tool

That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $17.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • adjustable thermostat
  • front-panel control switch
  • 2 heat settings of 5,000-watts and 3,000-watts
  • Model: HA24-50M
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Heaters Northern Tool ProFusion
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register