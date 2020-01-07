Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
ProForm 485 E Series Elliptical
$465 $500
free shipping

Get a jump on those New Year's resolutions and save in the process! That's $235 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also the best price we could find for any ProForm E Series (Endurance series) elliptical.) Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "SEARS35OFF300" to get this discount.
Features
  • includes iFit Coach 30 Day Membership
  • 14 levels of resistance
  • 16" stride
  • 5" high contrast display
  • EKG grip pulse sensor
  • aux port and dual 2" speakers
  • water bottle and tablet holder
  • Model: 23937
  • Code "SEARS35OFF300"
  • Published 1 hr ago
