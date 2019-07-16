New
Macy's · 29 mins ago
Primula Pace 51-oz. Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$16 $30
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Primula Pace 51-oz. Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $19.99. Coupon code "FOURTH" drops it to $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Excluding the below mention, that's the lowest price we could find now by $3, although we saw it for $3 less last September. Buy Now
Tips
  • Amazon charges the same via a $1 off clip coupon with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • BPA-free
  • borosilicate glass carafe
  • silicone gasket lid
  • mesh filter
  • Model: PCBBK-5351
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FOURTH"
  • Expires 7/16/2019
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Coffee Macy's Primula
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register