Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Presto PanGogh Griddle and Pancake Kit
$30 $50
pickup at Walmart

That's the best deal we could find by $2, although most stores charge $40 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • cool-touch griddle
  • includes 4 batter bottles (2 fine-tipped and 2 standard) and double-sided, non-stick ice cream cone / lion template
  • Model: 07080
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Presto
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register