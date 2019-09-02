Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Presto 12" Electric Skillet with Glass Cover for $26.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Presto Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now
Target offers the Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $59.95 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $25.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $47.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our July mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10, although most charge $100 or more.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Nostalgia Vintage Snow Cone Maker in White for $25.34. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $4 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $31.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Presto! Mega Roll Toilet Paper 24-Count in Ultra-Soft or Ultra-Strong for $22.25. Clip the on-page 25% off coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $15.85. With free shipping, that's tied with our July mention at $6 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
