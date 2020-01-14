Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 9 mins ago
Powerbuilt 1/4" Drive 72 Tooth Professional Flex-Head Ratchet
$11 $40
free shipping

That's the lowest price out there by $3. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 1/4" Drive Professional Flex-Head Ratchet Handle
  • 72 Teeth Gear Mechanism give you a 5 degree swing
  • Flex-Head Design allow for more easier access
  • Meets or exceeds ANSI standards
  • Lifetime Factory Warranty
  • Model: 649933
