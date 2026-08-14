Portable enough to blend a shake right in the cup and take it with you, which suits anyone tired of dirtying a full-size blender for a single smoothie. MorningSave has it for $30, which is $40 (57%) off the $70 list price. Plus, bag free shipping with code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at MorningSave
- 18oz blending vessel capacity
- USB-C rechargeable battery powered motor
- Stainless steel BlastBlade assembly
- Leak-proof sip lid with carrying handle
- BPA-free dishwasher safe components
MorningSave's Mid-Year Refresh sale covers a wide mix of home, kitchen, and outdoor items, with savings reaching up to 89% off across individual listings. Deals span categories from bedding and towels to kitchen appliances, with the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping and LIDAR (Refurbished) at $130 standing out among the pricier items marked down. Smaller finds like night lights, candles, and cleaning towels round out the sale for shoppers looking to refresh multiple rooms at once. Pay $9.99 shipping on your first order and all purchases made within the next hour ship free. Alternatively, join the $8.99/month membership for free shipping on every order across MorningSave, SideDeal, Meh, and Casemates — cancel anytime.
We've pictured the Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster for $50, a $30 price low. Shop Now at MorningSave
- Home goods including bedding, towels, and throw blankets
- Kitchen appliances from brands like Cuisinart and Anolon
- Vacuums and cleaning tools including a Shark robot vacuum
- Outdoor and garden items such as solar lights and a tiller
- Small electronics like fans, air purifiers, and photo frames
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
MorningSave offers the Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator, marked down to $34.99. You'd pay $70 at Amazon. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at MorningSave
- Spans categories including tools, kitchen appliances, beauty, bags, and electronics
- Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator discounted to $34.99 from $100
- Cuisinart 7-Quart Cook Central 4-in-1 Multicooker discounted to $149.99 from $370
- Multiple 2-for-1 bundle deals on items like water bottles and earbuds
- Several items marked sold out, with remaining stock varying by product
A 2-pack of lumbar cushions for $25 works out to about $12 each, which is reasonable if you spend long hours at a desk or in a car seat and want added lower back support. These are $35 less than Amazon charges. Plus, get a $10 savings on shipping via promo code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at MorningSave
- Gel-infused memory foam core for pressure relief
- Ergonomic contour design supports lumbar spine alignment
- Breathable mesh cover promotes airflow
- Non-slip bottom prevents cushion movement
- Adjustable straps secure cushion to most chairs
This Ninja NeverClog juicer is $70 off at Costco, dropping to $79.99 from its regular $149.99 price. Other sellers charge around $115. Beyond juicing, it also slices and shreds, adding meal-prep functions that many single-purpose juicers don't offer. The 32-oz. juice vessel and 40-oz. pulp container give it more capacity than juicing on a small scale. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Costco
- Combines juicing, slicing, and shredding in one machine
- Cold press system designed to produce more juice with less foam
- Total Pulp Control lets you choose less or more pulp in your juice
- 32-oz. juice vessel and 40-oz. pulp container
- NeverClog system designed to power through tough ingredients
With promo code "BRANDS20", this certified refurbished Ninja GR100 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill drops to $72. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- Includes a 14" nonstick grill plate
- Reaches temperatures up to 500°F
With promo code "BRANDS20", this certified refurbished Ninja CREAMi Deluxe drops to $124.80, down from its $255.99 list price. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It includes two 24-oz. pint containers. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- makes ice cream, sorbet, gelato, slushi, Italian ice, frozen drinks, Creamiccino, & frozen yogurt
- two 24-oz. CREAMi Deluxe pints w/ storage lids
With promo code "BRANDS20", this certified refurbished Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro Plus Multi-Cooker drops to $79.96. That's an $18 low for any color. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty applies. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at eBay
- 8 cooking functions
- Nonstick and oven safe to 500°F
- Integrated spoon and glass lid
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|MorningSave
|57%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
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