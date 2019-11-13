Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
PowerSmart 24" 2-Stage Gas Snow Blower w/ Electric Start
$453 $468
pickup at Walmart

That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago and $126 less than you'd pay buying directly from the manufacturer. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to bag this discount and avoid the $49.97 delivery fee.
Features
  • 212cc engine
  • 2-stage self-propelled drive system
  • 12" serrated, all-steel augers
  • snow clearing width of 24" and depth of 16"
  • throwing distance up to 40 feet
  • Model: DB7279
