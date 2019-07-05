New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$10 $33
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Poolmaster Crocodile Spray Inflatable Kiddie Pool for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members. It is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price now.
Features
- measures approximately 6 x 4-feet
- sprinkler in tail
- quick connect hose adapter
- integrated drain plug
- recommended for ages 2 and up
- Model: 81611
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
-
