Adorama · 1 hr ago
Polk Audio Center Channel Speaker
$349 $451
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $102. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • Frequency response of 30Hz-40kHz
  • 6.5" midbass
  • 3.25" midrange woofer
  • Model: LSiM706c
  • Published 1 hr ago
