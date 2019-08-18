Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Plano 4-Shelf Storage Unit in Light Taupe for $17.87. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 5 Quart/1.25 Gallon Clear Shoe Box Storage 20-Pack for $12.50. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Home Depot offers the Husky 27 " Rolling Tool Chest with Flip-up Pegboard in Black for $69. That's $60 off and tied with last month's mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart Mobile Workshop and Toolbox for $40.82 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gladiator GearWall 24" Wire Shelf for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $99 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Plano ProLatch Stowaway Large Clear Organizer Tackle Box for $3.84. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Plano 4-Shelf Shelving Unit in Black for $14.97. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw this for a buck less last week. Buy Now
