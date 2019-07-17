New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
$35 $63
free shipping

Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $34.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now

Features
  • delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
  • ProResults gum health brush head
  • charger
  • travel case
  • Model: HX6631/30
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toothbrushes Walmart Philips
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register