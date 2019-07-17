Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $34.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
- ProResults gum health brush head
- charger
- travel case
- Model: HX6631/30
Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Amazon offers the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $19.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $14.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention as one of the lowest prices we've seen for an Oral-B rechargeable toothbrush, and the best price today by $7. Buy Now
- includes replacement brush
- automatic timer
Amazon offers Prime members the Solimo Clean Plus Toothbrush 10-Pack for $4.99. An in-cart discount of 25% off drops it to $3.74. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. (It's around 37 cents per brush.) Buy Now
- soft bristles and angled end-tuft
- easy grip handle
- textured tongue and cheek cleaner
- color combinations may vary
Meow Star via Amazon offers the Meow Star Replacement Toothbrush Head 8-Pack for Philips Sonicare in Black for $15.99. Coupon code "IKYLSPY3" cuts that to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from a month ago, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- compatible with Phillip Sonicare toothbrush snap-on handles
- blue indicator bristles
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Bristol 2-Door Console in Dark Oak for $30.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two sliding doors
- measures 47.2" x 14.5" x 30"
Walmart offers the Philips 50" 4K Flat Android HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 support
- Google Assistant
- Model: 50PFL5604/F7
Amazon offers the Philips 40W-Equivalent Dimmable G25 LED Light Bulb 8-Pack in Soft White for $18.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- each bulb uses up to 4-watts
- 2700 kelvin color temperature
- fits E26 medium screw bases
- expected life of up to 15,000 hours
- Model: 536557
