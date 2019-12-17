Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Philips Smokeless Indoor Grill
$120 $300
free shipping

That's the hottest price we could find by $20, and the best deal we've seen. (Many major retailers charge around $220.) Buy Now at eBay

  • It's unclear if this will arrive in time for Christmas.
  • Sold by TheDigitalGuy via eBay.
Features
  • heats up to a consistent 446°F
  • infrared heating elements
  • dishwasher-safe grid
  • Model: D6371/94
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
