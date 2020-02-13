Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Philips Norelco Men's 4400 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver
$32 $36
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to get this discount.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • flexing heads
  • pop-up trimmer
  • up to 50 minutes of runtime on a 1 hour charge
  • Model: 4400
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
