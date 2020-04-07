Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin Llama
$13 $19
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge
  • It's available in White.
Features
  • Robotic booty shakin & head spinning motions!
  • batteries included
  • Model: 9515-S001
