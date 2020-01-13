Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym Doorway Pull Up Bar and Portable Gym System
$22 $44
pickup at Walmart

That's $22 off and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • for use as a doorway pull up bar, or for sit-ups, push-ups, and dips
  • fits door frames up to 35" wide and up to 6" deep
  • extra wide for 3 grip options
  • 300-lb. capacity
  • Model: 31010
