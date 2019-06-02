Adorama offers the Pelican 1610 Hard Roller Case with Foam Set in Black for $164.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $25. Buy Now
Features
  • watertight, dustproof
  • automatic pressure equalization valve
  • double throw latches
  • over-molded haul handles
  • retractable handle
  • built-in wheels
  • Model: 1610