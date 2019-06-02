Adorama offers the Pelican 1510 Carry-On Case with Foam in Black for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Features
  • watertight, dust-proof, and crush-proof design
  • double throw latches
  • purge valve
  • folding haul handles & retractable extension handle
  • polyurethane wheels
  • Model: 1510