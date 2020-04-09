Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 43 mins ago
PBS Kid's HD Video Projector with PBS Kid's HDMI Streaming Stick
$50 $70
free shipping

Let boredom be a thing of the past. This projector has a kid-friendly interface so kids can easily view their favorite content. It's also parent-friendly considering you'll be saving $20 bucks. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • adjustable screen size up to 150"
  • supports audio, video, and photo
  • USB 2.0 port
  • MicroSD slot
  • 800x480 resolution
  • 20,000-hour LED bulb life
  • 4" LCD display
  • built-in speakers
  • streaming stick allows PBS shows anytime on the 24/7 channel
  • Model: EPBS520P
