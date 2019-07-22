New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Ozark Trail Quad Folding Wagon
$45 $54
free shipping

Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Quad Folding Wagon in Blue for $44.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $9 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • removable padded bed liner
  • organizer wrap
  • weight capacity of 225 lbs.
  • Model: TR-21727P
