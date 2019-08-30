Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 14-Person Family Cabin Tent for $149 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $249 with free shipping. That's $20 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $72. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Adjustable Tailgate Padded Couch in Red for $51.16 with free shipping. That's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 16-Foot Sphere Tent for $99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $76 off list price and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $19 less in November.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Combo Set in Gray/Orange for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by about $29. Buy Now
REI takes up to 50% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, and outdoor gear during its Peak Deal Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24. Choose free no-rush shipping at checkout to cut that to $18.62. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
That Daily Deal offers the Ozark Trail Anvik 2 Backpack with Water Bottle for $12.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Basic Mesh Chair in Blue or Red for $8.44. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 6-Person Pop Up Tent for $69 with free shipping. That's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 20x10-Foot Straight-Leg Instant Canopy in White for $139 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23, although it was $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
