Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 49 mins ago
Ozark Trail 6" Fillet Knife
$3 $10
free shipping w/ $35

It's a savings of $7. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
Features
  • includes a molded sheath
  • stainless steel blade
  • plastic handle
  • Model: OTWFK6P
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Knives & Multitools Walmart Ozark Trail
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register