We've pictured the Outter Limits Gear VaultPack Cooler Backpack, on sale for $40, down from $225. You'd pay $100 at Amazon right now. It's rated to hold up to 500 lb., so it can double as a seat, and it comes with four ice packs to keep contents cold. Buy Now at Meh
- Backpack-style design with cooler compartment
- Includes four ice packs
- Supports up to 500 lb. of weight, so it can be used as a seat
- Available in red or black
- Includes organized storage for contents
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Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
REI's Backpack End of Season Clearance covers travel packs, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, and REI Co-op. The REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack drops to $53.83 from its regular $109 price, while the Patagonia Black Hole Pack - 32 L is available from $117.93, down from $179. Gear capacities across the sale range from small daypacks around 12 liters up to 40-liter packs suited for weekend trips. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Includes travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs
- Brands include REI Co-op, Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, DAKINE, and Topo Designs
- Gear capacities range from about 12 to 40 liters
- Many packs include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Prices range from about $22 to $180 across the sale
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
REI takes up to 55% off select past-season backpacks and pack accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and REI Co-op. A standout deal is the REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack from $53.83 (regularly up to $109), while the Patagonia Atom 24L Pack starts at $58.93 (regularly $109). Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and snowsports packs included
- Brands include REI Co-op, The North Face, Patagonia, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and Topo Designs
- Many styles include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Gear capacities range from small daypacks under 20 liters up to 46-liter travel packs
This 144-pack of KIND Minis bars is $29.99 at Meh, well under the $103-$121 range Amazon charges for the same bars. You can choose between Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt or Caramel Almond & Sea Salt flavors, and the bars are best by late November 2026, so there's plenty of time to work through the box. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Meh
- 144 mini bars per pack
- Available in Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt or Caramel Almond & Sea Salt flavors
- Best by date between 11/14/26 and 11/29/26
- Individually wrapped mini-size bars
This Pocket Hose is $29.99 at Meh.com, down from the $90 list price. It expands to 100' under water pressure and contracts back down to about 30' and 4 lb. when empty, and its marine-grade build is designed to hold up for boat use as well as everyday garden watering. Buy Now at Meh
- Expands to 100' when water is flowing through it
- Marine-grade construction designed for boat use
- Also suited for garden and yard watering
- Includes a spray nozzle
- Weighs about 4 lb.
- Contracts to roughly 30' when not in use
This refurbished Shark Matrix robot vacuum and mop is $99.99 at Meh, well under the $248 price for a new one at Walmart. It uses 360° LiDAR mapping to navigate your home and automatically switches between vacuuming and mopping, and it can be controlled through the SharkClean app or with Alexa and Google Assistant. Buy Now at Meh
- Combines vacuuming and mopping in one robot
- 360° LiDAR mapping for room navigation
- Automatically switches between vacuuming and mopping
- Controlled via the SharkClean app
- Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Refurbished unit
Meh is selling this 2-pack of Oclean Spark sonic electric toothbrushes for $20, down from the $80 price listed for the pair at Amazon. Each brush offers 76,000 brush strokes per minute and five cleaning modes, including Whitening and Gum Care. Buying two means one can stay at home while the other travels. Buy Now at Meh
- Includes two sonic electric toothbrushes
- 76,000 brush strokes per minute
- 5 cleaning modes: Soft Clean, Daily Clean, Deep Clean, Whitening, and Gum Care
- Available in 3 different color pack options
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