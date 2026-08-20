Meh is selling this 2-pack of Oclean Spark sonic electric toothbrushes for $20, down from the $80 price listed for the pair at Amazon. Each brush offers 76,000 brush strokes per minute and five cleaning modes, including Whitening and Gum Care. Buying two means one can stay at home while the other travels. Buy Now at Meh
- Includes two sonic electric toothbrushes
- 76,000 brush strokes per minute
- 5 cleaning modes: Soft Clean, Daily Clean, Deep Clean, Whitening, and Gum Care
- Available in 3 different color pack options
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
At Amazon, get this Amazon Basics Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $7.96. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this toothbrush and a great deal for an electric toothbrush in general. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 1 power toothbrush, 1 charging dock, and 2 brush heads
- Oscillating brush action cleans tooth surfaces and hard-to-reach areas
- Built-in 2-minute timer with 30-second quadrant alerts
- Bristles fade over time to signal when to replace the brush head
- Nylon bristles with a plastic handle
This Onlyone electric toothbrush is $8.98, matching its all-time low on Amazon and well under its 90-day average of $21.08. It comes with 8 brush heads, a travel case, and a wireless charging base, and holds a charge for up to 30 days. (Prime members get free shipping.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 8 brush heads, a charging base, a travel case, and wireless charging
- 5 brushing modes: clean, sensitive, whitening, and massage
- Built-in 2-minute smart timer with 30-second quadrant reminders
- Holds a charge for up to 30 days on a single charge
- Waterproof design with an ABS handle and nylon bristles
The SuitShine Sonicare-Compatible Toothbrush Heads 8-Pack is $8.98 via Subscribe & Save for Prime members. That's a $6 savings. Other sellers charge around $20 or more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 8 replacement brush heads
- Compatible with Philips Sonicare click-on handles, including ProtectiveClean, DiamondClean, FlexCare, and HealthyWhite series
- Nylon bristles with a curved long-tip design
- Made from durable plastic (PP) material
- Soft bristle firmness for gentler brushing
Runs at 34,000 brush strokes per minute with a 2-minute timer and quadrant reminders built in, which covers the basics most dentists recommend for proper brushing technique. Apply coupon code "JWMS47GH" for a total savings of $11. This deal is for Prime members only. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60-day battery life
- Includes 8 brush heads
- 5 brushing modes
- Lightweight for travel
- Built-in 2-minute timer
- Model: H1D2
This 144-pack of KIND Minis bars is $29.99 at Meh, well under the $103-$121 range Amazon charges for the same bars. You can choose between Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt or Caramel Almond & Sea Salt flavors, and the bars are best by late November 2026, so there's plenty of time to work through the box. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Meh
- 144 mini bars per pack
- Available in Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt or Caramel Almond & Sea Salt flavors
- Best by date between 11/14/26 and 11/29/26
- Individually wrapped mini-size bars
This Pocket Hose is $29.99 at Meh.com, down from the $90 list price. It expands to 100' under water pressure and contracts back down to about 30' and 4 lb. when empty, and its marine-grade build is designed to hold up for boat use as well as everyday garden watering. Buy Now at Meh
- Expands to 100' when water is flowing through it
- Marine-grade construction designed for boat use
- Also suited for garden and yard watering
- Includes a spray nozzle
- Weighs about 4 lb.
- Contracts to roughly 30' when not in use
This refurbished Shark Matrix robot vacuum and mop is $99.99 at Meh, well under the $248 price for a new one at Walmart. It uses 360° LiDAR mapping to navigate your home and automatically switches between vacuuming and mopping, and it can be controlled through the SharkClean app or with Alexa and Google Assistant. Buy Now at Meh
- Combines vacuuming and mopping in one robot
- 360° LiDAR mapping for room navigation
- Automatically switches between vacuuming and mopping
- Controlled via the SharkClean app
- Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Refurbished unit
We've pictured the Outter Limits Gear VaultPack Cooler Backpack, on sale for $40, down from $225. You'd pay $100 at Amazon right now. It's rated to hold up to 500 lb., so it can double as a seat, and it comes with four ice packs to keep contents cold. Buy Now at Meh
- Backpack-style design with cooler compartment
- Includes four ice packs
- Supports up to 500 lb. of weight, so it can be used as a seat
- Available in red or black
- Includes organized storage for contents
Sign In or Register