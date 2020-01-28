Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Ottomanson Clear Stair Safety Treads 14-Pack w/ Roller Tool
$18 $40
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • adhesive backing
  • PVC-free
  • pet friendly
  • they measure 4" x 26" each
  • works on any floor type including hardwood, tile, stone, and marble stairs
  • Model: PST1000-14
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Improvement Walmart Ottomanson
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register