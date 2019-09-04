New
Walmart · 46 mins ago
Oster Stainless Steel 8" Belgian Waffle Maker
$15 $25
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Oster Stainless Steel 8" Belgian Waffle Maker for $14.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now

  • green ready light lets you know when it's time to flip
  • adjustable temperature control dial
  • wide drip rim
  • Model: CKSTWF2000
