Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Oster Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$70 $180
free shipping

That's $73 less than what Walmart charges. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 250° to 450°F temperature range
  • bake, broil, roast, toast, and air fry
  • 60-minute timer
  • Model: TSSTTVMAF1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Oster
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register