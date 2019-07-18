New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Oster 1.3-Cubic Foot Mirror Finish Stainless Steel Microwave Oven
$80 $109
free shipping

Walmart offers the Oster 1.3-Cubic Foot Mirror Finish Stainless Steel Microwave Oven for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • grill function with grill rack
  • 10 power levels
  • 6 pre-programmed cook options
  • 3 memory settings
  • smudge-resistant mirror finish
  • Model: EG034AL7-X1
