Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 9.7" Android Tablet in Black for $144 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for the 32GB version in any condition. (It's $166 less than the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit today.) Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Amazon offers its 17.7-oz. Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" 32GB WiFi Tablet with Special Offers in Black or Punch Red for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find now by $22. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lenovo Tab M10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet with Smart Dock for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three days ago (although that came with $17.88 in Rakuten super points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $50.) Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 10.1" 64GB Android Tablet in Black for $239.99. Coupon code "LEN40B" cuts that to $199.99. Plus, you'll bag $23.88 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $36 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $173.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Shivley Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Textured Stripe Polo in several colors (Maroon pictured) for $8.50 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
BuyDig offers the Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch in Blue for $277.99. Coupon code "SPORT" cuts the price to $139. With free shipping, that is $10 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $49.) Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch for $200. In-cart, it drops to $170 with free shipping. That's $30 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's also $170 less than buying a brand new one. Buy Now
Vanns Same Day Shipping via Amazon offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,089.85 with free shipping. That's $208 under our March mention (which included a $300 Dell gift card) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10, although most merchants charge closer to $1,200.) Buy Now
