eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 10" Tablet w/ Cover
$140 $500
free shipping

That's $40 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
  • This item is new, but may not ship in original retail packing
Features
  • 1.8GHz and 1.4GHz quad-core processors
  • 9.7" 2048x1536 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7" book cover
  • Model: SM-T813NZKEXAR
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
