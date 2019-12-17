Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $40 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
It's the lowest price we could find by $71 and within $8 of the best price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now at Costco
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This is open-box.) Buy Now at eBay
That's half off and the best price we've seen this year. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's $20 under our expired mention from four days ago and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now at Target
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $81, and is the second lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Score savings on a range of new and refurbished thermostats, smart assistants, security systems, outlets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on headphones, earbuds, home audio, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $54 under our Black Friday week mention and the best price we could find by $95. Buy Now at eBay
It ties with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we've seen and is $3 less than a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $50 off list, $28 cheaper than the price we saw on Black Friday, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's $5 under our June mention and $7 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 below our mention from a week ago, a low by $91, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
