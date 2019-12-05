Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 19 mins ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet w/ 32GB microSD Card
$120 $330
free shipping

That's $35 less than the best price we could find for a factory-sealed tablet and comparable microSD card purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by QuickShip Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty applies.
  • Packaging may be slightly distressed.
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display
  • Exynos 1.6GHz 8-core processor
  • 2GB memory, 16GB storage
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Model: SM-T580NZKMXAR
