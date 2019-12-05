Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's $35 less than the best price we could find for a factory-sealed tablet and comparable microSD card purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we've seen for a factory-sealed unit, and the lowest price now by $80. (It's also only $10 more than our Staff Pick mention of an open-box unit from Black Friday.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition, and $60 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit today. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This is open-box.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although it was $25 less a year ago. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on Fire HD tablets, Echo Dots, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a selection of desktops, laptops, and tablets. Shop Now at Google Shopping
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on electronics, tools, luggage, apparel and accessories, and more. Plus, select categories and vendors offer extra in-cart discounts. Shop Now at eBay
Save on games, controllers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay
Save on headphones, earbuds, home audio, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $350 off and within a buck of the best price we've seen for a 70" brand-name TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $3 off and tied with our Prime Day mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register