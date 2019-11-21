Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 34 mins ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2019)
$190 $329
free shipping

That's $60 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
Features
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display
  • Samsung 8-Core 1.8GHz processor
  • 3GB RAM, 128GB Storage
  • 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
  • Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
  • Model: SM-T510NZKGXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tablets eBay Samsung
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register