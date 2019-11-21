Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $60 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
Factoring the gift card, it's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This is open-box.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although it was $25 less a year ago. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $21.
Update: The price has dropped to $75. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $950 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $4 under our August refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. (You'd pay around $80 more elsewhere for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
Save on laptops, headphones, apparel, shoes, home appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on headphones, speakers, mixers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $20 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge $90 or more. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model and the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $53, excluding other eBay vendors. Buy Now at eBay
That's a massive $78 drop since yesterday and a current low by $48. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
