eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Gear S3 Classic AT&T Smartwatch
$150 $200
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find for an open-box unit by $24. (It's tied with the lowest price we could find anywhere else for a refurbished watch.) Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Exynos7270 1GHz dual-core processor
  • 1.3" 360x360 super AMOLED touchscreen with Gorilla Glass SR+
  • heart rate monitor
  • Model: SM-R775A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
