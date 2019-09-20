Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we could find for an open-box unit by $24. (It's tied with the lowest price we could find anywhere else for a refurbished watch.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
That's $124 less than what you'd pay for a sealed new unit. (We saw another open-box model for $200 in our May mention.) Buy Now at eBay
An incredibly rare $15 discount on the newest Apple smartwatch model before it's actually released. Buy Now at Amazon
That's around $30 under the best price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $70. Buy Now at Walmart
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $50 less than the best price we could find for this quantity elsewhere today. Buy Now at eBay
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's a low by $10 and the best price we've seen. It's also $29 under our mention from a month ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $35, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $134 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
