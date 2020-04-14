Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 15 mins ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy 46mm Bluetooth Watch
$170 $349
free shipping

That's $109 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
  • A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty is provided.
Features
  • fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
  • 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
  • compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Samsung
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register