eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Plantronics Voyager Legend Bluetooth Headset
$26 $130
free shipping

BigDeals via eBay offers the open-box Plantronics Voyager Legend Bluetooth Headset for $25.99. That's $32 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now

  • A 60-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • noise cancellation
  • P2i moisture protection technology
  • up to 7-hour talk time, up to 11-day standby time
  • Model: 8767001
