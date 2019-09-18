New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Open-Box Klipsch S3M Headphones
$30
free shipping

That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 90-day Klipsch warranty applies.
  • Sold by Amazing Wireless via eBay.
Features
  • Available in White
  • Single-button remote and mic
  • 5.8mm moving-coil driver
  • Model: S3M
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Klipsch
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register