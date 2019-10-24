New
Open-Box Klipsch S3M Headphones
$25 $50
free shipping

That's $5 under our open-box mention from last month and $30 less than the best deal for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 3-month Klipsch warranty is included.
  • Sold by Amazing Wireless via eBay.
  • Search for "743878025569" to get them in blue at this price.
  • Available in white
  • Single-button remote and microphone
  • 5.8mm moving-coil driver
  • Model: S3M
