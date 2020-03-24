Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 42 mins ago
Open-Box Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Scooter
$260 $500
free shipping

That's $20 under our January mention and $90 less than what you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Hyper Microsystems via eBay.
  • A 90-day Hyper Microsystems warranty applies.
  • LED headlight
  • LCD display
  • 16mph max speed
  • carrying handle
  • Model: JBOLT-BLK
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Jetson Bike
