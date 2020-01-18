Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 56 mins ago
Open-Box Dell 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor
$80 $200
free shipping

That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in factory-sealed packaging and the best deal we've seen for this monitor in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • This item may show light scratches and may be missing the original packaging.
  • It's sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-Year Quick Ship warranty applies.
  • VGA
  • HDMI
  • 2ms response time
  • Model: SE2417HG
