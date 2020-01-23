Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 56 mins ago
Open-Box Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$325 $399
free shipping

That's $59 less than a sealed-unit costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies
Features
  • GPS always-on retina display
  • 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • compass emergency
  • SOS and fall detection
  • ECG app
  • available in Gold/ Pink
  • Model: MWV82LL/A
