Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Smartwatch
$234 $349
free shipping

That's $115 under our June mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • A 1-year warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • Scroll down and select "shop open-box" to see this price.
Features
  • available in Space Gray Aluminum
  • S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor
  • 324x394 OLED display
  • 16GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS
  • 18-hour battery life
  • watchOS 5
  • Model: MU662LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches Best Buy Apple
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register