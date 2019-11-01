Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $50 less than a new model costs today and $10 less than a refurb from Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
That's $15 off and a rare discount on a newly-released Apple Watch. Buy Now at Amazon
That's within $2 of the best deal we've seen; it's the lowest price now by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $70 under what most stores charge for the watch alone. It's also the best outright price we've seen for this watch.
Update: The price has dropped to $219. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we've seen for this model in any condition and $54 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's around $30 under the best price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $3 to realize your cable management dreams, or 50 reasons you're not allowed to "buy cheap things on eBay you don't need" anymore. (....for 3 cents, we'll find a need). Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by around $8. Buy Now at eBay
Save a little scratch on nearly everything at eBay with a $3 off coupon. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $32 under our mention from last week of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best deal we could find now by $79.) Buy Now at AT&T Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Costco
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
It's the best deal we could find for any carrier by $101. Buy Now at Walmart
