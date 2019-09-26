eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro Retina 13.3" Laptop (2013)
$649 $1,298
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by mac2mall via eBay (who also provide a 30-day warranty)
  • it's essentially new but may not come in its original packaging
Features
  • Intel i5 2.40GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • macOS 10.14 OS (Mojave)
  • Model: ME865LL/A
Details
Comments
4 comments
bigpike
I don't have underwear that old!
15 hr 5 min ago
Techno1
DealNews, When you post older model Macs please post the year! Cmon
16 hr 4 min ago
wonderfulwaldo
such bullshit... this is a 2013 model. you can find used on ebay also, this is from ebay, for $175
16 hr 28 min ago
macmanjimmy69
Don't be fooled this is a 2013 model... "NEW" must have a layer of dust on them
16 hr 58 min ago