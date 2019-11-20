Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 17 mins ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar (2018)
$999 $1,799
free shipping

That's $359 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit from May and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's also $531 less than buying an open-box unit elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by QuickShip Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year QuickShip warranty is provided.
Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i5-8259U 2.3 GHz Quad-Core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display and Touch Bar
  • 8GB memory, 256GB SSD
  • macOS 10.13 High Sierra
  • Model: MR9Q2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register