That's $359 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit from May and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's also $531 less than buying an open-box unit elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Costco
That's the lowest price we could find by $94, although some stores charge $1,500. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $73 under our mention from earlier today and the best price we could find elsewhere by $172. Buy Now at ExperCom
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
That's the best price we could find by $229 that includes an Applecare + warranty. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
That's a savings of $800 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
That's $800 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
Save on headphones, speakers, mixers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on laptops, headphones, apparel, shoes, home appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $950 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $11 under our September mention and the best deal we could find now by $10.
Update: The price has dropped to $483.69 Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
It's the best deal we could find for any carrier by $101. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find now by $92. Buy Now at Walmart
