eBay · 57 mins ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop (2018)
$729 $1,199
free shipping

That's $71 under our July mention and the best deal we've seen for a unit in any condition. (It's also $370 under the lowest price we could find for a new factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 720p FaceTime camera
  • WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C
  • Model: MREA2LL/A
