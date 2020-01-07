Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop (2018)
$700 $1,199
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $199. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year seller warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 720p FaceTime camera
  • WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C
  • macOS
  • Model: MREA2LL/A
