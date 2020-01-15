Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 20 mins ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Air Amber Lake Y i5 13.3" True Tone Retina Laptop w/ Touch ID
$759 $1,099
free shipping

That's $211 less than a sealed unit costs. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
  • in Space Gray
  • Intel Core i5 dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Model: MVFH2LL/A
