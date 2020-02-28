Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open Box Apple 9.7" 128GB iPad (2018)
$310 $430
free shipping

That's $5 under our mention from a month ago and best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by greatsell469-7 via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
128GB Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register