Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- In stock on January 16, 2021.
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
Save $100 off the retail price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- Order online and get $20 off $40 activation fee.
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
- Model: MY3E2LL/A
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green only at this price.
- This item is expected back in stock January 22, 2021, but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 10.9" Liquid Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip
- touch ID
- 12MP back camera and 7MP front camera
- Model: MYFQ2LL/A
These refurbs are at least $30 cheaper than new units elsewhere. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPad Pro 11" 512GB Tablet for $899.99 ($144 less than new).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to these iPads.
These refurbs are at least $69 cheaper than new units elsewhere. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Each tablet carries a 90-day Woot warranty.
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 128GB Tablet for $879.99 ($69 less than new).
It's a savings of $100 for qualifying customers. A new line of service and 24 monthly payments are required for this discount. Plus, get 6-months of Apple News+ for free and $20 off $40 activation fee. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Several colors available (Gold pictured).
- 8MP camera
- iPadOS14
- Model: MYMR2LL/A
That's a savings of $230 off. (It's largely unavailable except for refurbs, which retail at around $50 less elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by greatsell469-7 via eBay
- No warranty information has been provided.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's $24 less than the best we could find for a brand new, factory-sealed item. It's even less than most of the refurbs we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is marked "open-box", which means it's basically new but may not ship in original retail packaging.
- No warranty info is available.
- Sold by pezzs_inc via eBay.
- dual frequency bands 2.4GHz, 5GHz
- speeds of up to 1,200Mbps
- Model: DAP-1610
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
That's $770 off its list price when new, $50 under our mention from last week, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Vombot Supply via eBay.
- A 1-year Vombot Supply warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-4250U 1.3GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Bluetooth 4.0, Thunderbolt, USB 3
- Mac OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion)
- Model: MD760LL/A
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $15 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
You'd pay $20 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Anchor Gray pictured).
- It's compatible for the Apple 38mm Watch, and Apple 40mm Watch
- Model: MWTQ2AM/A
