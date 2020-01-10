Open Offer in New Tab
Open Box 3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi Tablet
$929 $1,149
free shipping

That's $220 off and the best price we could find. (It's $160 less than the best price we could find for an unopened retail boxed unit.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
  • The item in this listing is an Open Box (packaging maybe slightly distressed) The unit powers on with factory settings restored and includes the original accessories.
